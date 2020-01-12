Justin Bieber Asked Fans to Manipulate Music Charts By Using VPNs to Get ‘Yummy’ to No. 1

Justin Bieber has been trying to get his comeback single "Yummy" to No. 1, but he's now suggested that fans cheat the system.

The 25-year-old reposted a fan-created slideshow on how to use manipulative practices to get "Yummy" to reach No. 1. The since-deleted post gave instructions for international fans on how to download a VPN app, set it to the United States and then create a Spotify account and put it in a playlist on repeat to stream continuously.

By using a Virtual Private Network, international fans could cheat the system and make it seem as though they're from America streaming the song, which would help him get more plays to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart which only takes account American streams, purchases and radio play.

Along with the usage of VPNs, the post also shared that fans should put the song on repeat even when they sleep at a low volume rate and to watch it on YouTube as many times as possible while refreshing the page each time and watching the ads.

So far, "Yummy" debuted No. 2 behind “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I on Spotify's global chart and No. 2 for the United States behind Roddy Ricch's "The Box."

See screenshots of the deleted post, below.