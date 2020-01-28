Justin Bieber Announces ‘Changes’ Album Release Date and Releases New Song ‘Get Me’

Justin Bieber revealed the release date for his upcoming album Changes.

The 25-year-old made the big announcement on the Tuesday (January 28) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The talk show host released a snippet on Monday (January 27) night with the big reveal.

"The album is February 14," Bieber confirmed. "So I guess this is the first time I'm saying that, nobody knew that until right now." His fifth studio album is set for release on Valentine's Day and will feature seventeen tracks.

Along with the album release date, Bieber also shared the album cover which features the singer shirtless with an orange background and the album title. The news comes the day of the worldwide premiere of his YouTube documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which he celebrated at Los Angeles' Regency Bruin Theatre.

Bieber also surprised fans by dropping his collaboration with Kehlani off the album entitled "Get Me." This marks the first release from the album. The record will also feature collaborations with Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Watch a snippet of his interview with DeGeneres, below.