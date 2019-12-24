Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour Dates, Docu-Series and ‘Yummy’

After taking a step back from the live stage for a hot minute, Justin Bieber is finally back. And he's bringing so much to the table.

In an almost 90-second "super trailer," the pop singer revealed that he's releasing new music and hitting the road in 2020.

"As humans we are imperfect," Bieber said in the video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me."

While he's been a featured vocal in a number of hit tracks over the years, his upcoming single, "Yummy," which is played in snippets through the visual, is some of the first solo work we've heard from him since 2015's Purpose. And he's really excited about it.

"It's music that I love the most out of anything I've done," he said.

As far as the North American tour, he'll be kicking it off in Seattle on May 14, 2020 and conclude this leg at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on September 26.

So while we wait for these tickets to go on sale, you can look out for "Yummy," which drops on January 3, 2020.