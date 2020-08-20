The ‘Jurassic Park’ Trilogy Is Leaving Netflix

The original Jurassic Park trilogy will be leaving Netflix on September 30. But wait, wasn't it only added a few weeks ago? That is correct. The first three movies in the multi-billion dollar franchise arrived on Netflix August on 1, following its 17-day run on NBCUniversal’s newly launched streaming service Peacock. It is still unknown where the titles will be migrating to next.

The Jurassic Park franchise won’t be going completely extinct on Netflix. On September 18, Netflix will debut a new animated series from DreamWorks Animation, Camp Cretaceous. Hailing from executive producers Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall, the series will follow a group of kids who enter Jurassic Park for a summer camp experience like no other. But of course, as is tradition, the prehistoric beasts will somehow escape and wreak havoc on everyone around them. All in good, clean fun!

In a surprising twist, Jurassic Park (1993) has been crushing the box office recently due to the lack of summer blockbusters. In June, it reached the number one slot for the fourth time since its release 27 years ago. Movie theaters that decided to resume operations this season bolstered their losses by showing crowd-pleasers such as Jurassic Park and Jaws. Naturally, Jurassic Park was also extremely popular on Netflix, and quickly became one of the most watched movies on the platform. We’re sad to see it go.