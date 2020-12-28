Jessie J Left Temporarily Deaf and Unable to Walk From Meniere’s Disease

Jessie J had a terrifying health scare over the Christmas holiday.

The 32-year-old singer revealed that she spent Christmas Eve in the hospital after struggling to hear, sing or even walk in a straight line.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” she said in an Instagram Story. “Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence."

Meniere’s disease is a condition that affects the inner ear and can cause vertigo, hearing loss and nausea. According to the NHS, Meniere’s disease most commonly affects people between the ages of 20 and 60, and can lead to permanent hearing loss if it’s not treated.

“I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on,” she wrote in another Instagram post.

“Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it," she said on Instagram two days after her diagnosis, “I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.”

She continued: “It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today.”