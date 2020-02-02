Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Recap + Setlist

On Sunday (Feb. 2), superstar divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage for a career-defining performance: the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

Shakira opened the show in a bright, sparkly red ensemble to perform “She Wolf” surrounded by many female dancers on the lit circular stage. Then, she picked up an electric guitar and shredded through “Empire” off of her 2014 self-titled album.

The singer showed off her impeccable dance moves for the classic “Whenever, Wherever” before transitioning into a quick cover of Cardi B’s “I Like It,” joined by Bad Bunny. The rapper remained onstage for a sexy saxophone-backed performance of “Chantaje.”

Shakira then crowd-surfed into her classic hit “Hips Don’t Lie,” which ended in a burst of fireworks before Jennifer Lopez rose from the stage hugging a stripper pole to perform “Jenny From the Block.”

Lopez delivered a mash-up performance of “Ain't It Funny,” “Get Right” and “Waiting For Tonight” in a studded leather leotard and boots before stripping to a silver bodysuit to show off some Hustlers-esque pole-dancing. Joined by a sea of dancers, Lopez sang a few lines from “Booty” as J Balvin joined her onstage for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and a cover of his hit, “Mi Gente.”

Next was a show-stopping, dance-heavy performance of “On the Floor.” Lopez was joined by her 11-year-old daughter Emme to perform “Let’s Get Loud” (assisted by Shakira on drums) with interpolation from Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” in an American and Puerto Rican flag-decorated outfit.

In similar gold ensembles, Shakira and JLo joined forces for a perfectly choreographed “Waka Waka” performance to end the show on a high note.

"She Wolf" (Shakira)

"Empire" (Shakira)

"Ojos así" (Shakira)

"Whenever, Wherever" + the rope dance (Shakira)

"I Like It" (Shakira ft. Bad Bunny)

"Chantaje" (Shakira)

"Hips Don't Lie" (Shakira)

"Jenny From the Block" (Jennifer Lopez)

[medley]

"Ain't It Funny" (Jennifer Lopez)

"Get Right" (Jennifer Lopez)

"Waiting For Tonight" (Jennifer Lopez)

"Booty" (Jennifer Lopez)

"Que Calor" (Jennifer Lopez ft. J Balvin)

"El Anillo" (Jennifer Lopez ft. J Balvin)

"Mi Gente" (Jennifer Lopez ft. J Balvin)

"Love Don't Cost a Thing" (Jennifer Lopez ft. J Balvin)

"On the Floor" (Jennifer Lopez)

"Let's Get Loud" (Jennifer Lopez ft. Emme)

"Born in the USA" interpolation (Jennifer Lopez)

"Waka Waka" (Shakira)

"Aguanile" (Shakira and Jennifer Lopez)