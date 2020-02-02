Who Performed With Jennifer Lopez at the Halftime Show? Meet JLo’s Daughter Emme

Shakira and JLo delivered a top tier Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida Sunday (Feb. 2), complete with guest appearances from Bad Bunny, J Balvin and an extra-special surprise vocalist: Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme!

Backed by a diverse children’s choir, 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz joined her mother onstage to sing “Let’s Get Loud” off Lopez’s 1999 album On the 6, mashed up with a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Muñiz would appear at some point in the performance, detailing that she would perform “as the symbol of the American dream.” During the performance, Lopez wore an outfit decorated with both the American and Puerto Rican flags.

Elsa, Getty Images

An aspiring singer, Emme is the daughter of Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom Lopez was married between 2004 and 2014. Emme was born on February 22, 2008 and has a twin brother, Max. The siblings interviewed their mom in an adorable video posted to YouTube back in April:

The Halftime Show wasn’t Muñiz’s first time sharing the spotlight with her mother. In fact, she appeared as a younger version of Lopez in the music video for “Limitless” from the film Second Act in 2019.

Check out Twitter’s reactions to JLo’s daughter’s appearance in the Halftime Show below: