Jay Leno Pushes Orono Show To 2022

A night of stand-up comedy with Jay Leno has been pushed down the calendar.

Jay Leno has pushed a show in here in Maine to next year. His show at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono will now take place October 22, 2022. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date. Refunds are available through December 3.

The original show date was set for December 5.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Recently, another comedy show in Maine that was set for December was scrapped.

The Trailer Park Boys were to bringing their A Sunnyvale Christmas live show to Portland. The boys shared on their social that the entire tour was canceled due to COVID. Their Maine stop was set for December 18, at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Get our free mobile app

This would have been Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles' latest trip to Maine since their last A Sunnyvale Christmas live show back in 2018.