James Corden Shares Taylor Hawkins Video on ‘The Late Late Show’

Taylor Hawkins' untimely death over the weekend didn't just stun the rock 'n' roll world, but the entire world. Talk show host James Corden shared a video of the late drummer and shared his sentiments about the loss during The Late Late Show last night (March 28).

"We really want to say and talk about some very sad news. We were all shocked and saddened on Friday when we heard the tragic news that Taylor Hawkins had passed away," Corden said. "You would've read things about Taylor, and everything you've read is true — he was a bright light. He lit up every room he ever walked into. He was so joyous and full of light and love and all the things that you want in a human being."

Toward the end of the segment, Corden showed a clip from the time Foo Fighters were on Carpool Karaoke with him, where Hawkins, Corden and Dave Grohl jammed around together on their own drum kits. The original video was uploaded in 2017, and after Corden showed off his air-drumming skills on the steering wheel, Grohl asked if he, himself, plays the drums.

"No. I mean, I'd kick both your asses, because rhythm moves within me," Corden challenged. "I've never really picked up the sticks, but I don't consider it to be an issue."

They then pulled the van into a Guitar Center, which had an enormous photo of Hawkins near the entrance, and approached three separate drum kits. Corden, Hawkins and Grohl took turns showing off on their respective kit, and eventually attracted an audience.

See the tribute from The Late Late Show and the Foo Fighters installment of Carpool Karaoke below.

Foo Fighters announced that Hawkins had died late Friday night (March 25), just prior to their scheduled performance at the Festival Estero Picnic in Bogota, Colombia. Tributes to the rocker have been pouring in from fellow musicians, celebrities, fans and even political figures since the news broke.

Earlier today, the band also confirmed that all of their upcoming tour dates have been canceled in wake of their bandmate's death.

"Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together," they wrote in a statement.

James Corden Shares Taylor Hawkins Video on The Late Late Show

Foo Fighters on Carpool Karaoke