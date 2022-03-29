It’s Girl Scout Cookie Time in Maine and There’s Another New Flavor

Let this settle into your brain for a moment. Girl Scouts have been selling their extremely popular cookies for longer than you've been alive unless you happen to be 105-years-old. According to Wikipedia, the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts was in 1917.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the

world and each year, on average 200 million packages of cookies are sold and raise over $800 million. Here in Maine, 4500 Girl Scouts sold over 800,000 packages of cookies in 2021. I wonder how many of those were Thin Mints?

Thin Mints are still the most popular Girl Scout cookie, but there's a brand new flavor this year called Adventurefulls. I've had it, and it's delicious! I may or may not have finished off an entire box.

girlscouts.org girlscouts.org loading...

Adventurefulls are described as brownie-inspired cookies with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. If that's not your thing though, the tried and true favorites are still available: Thin Mints, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Carmel deLites, Toast Yay, and the Gluten-Free Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Getting the cookies are easy. Starting April 1, you can find a cookies booth or troop near you to order your cookies from by searching at girlscoutsofmaine.org. Enter your zip code to find out where you can get yours.

The cool thing is that when you get your cookies, 100% of the money from every box, after paying the baker, stays right here in Maine to fund local troop activities, community service, take action projects, highest award projects, summer camp, local or international travel, or scholarships and other financial support for members.

If you haven't already gotten your cookies, get your order in now, and trust me. The Adventurefuls are definitely worth a try.

