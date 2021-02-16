Is There Anything Mainers Love More Than A Mic’d Up Tom Brady?

Is there anything we love more than hearing Tom Brady do his job? Sure, we have watched hundreds of hours of TB12 do his thing over the years, but hearing the GOAT mic'd up is just the best. Were you like me this Super Bowl and find yourself cheering on Brady and Gronk just like old times? NFL Films just released this epic five-minute mic'd up clip that shows why TB12 is the greatest. From keeping his teammates calm to asking for hand sanitizer during the game, listen hear to the audio highlights of Super Bowl LV

Here's one mic'd up highlight of Super Bowl LV that you WON'T hear. It's the infamous dust-up between Tom and Chiefs Tyrann "Honey Badger" Devine. The NFL won't release what the two said to each other, but we have the breakdown for you right here.

Here's our favorite mic'd up moment-when TB12 runs over to Gronk after the game. Two Tuddies for 87!