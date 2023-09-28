Is Maple Street The Best Place To Trick-Or-Treat In Bangor?

Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something good to eat, let's all head to Maple Street!

Growing up a kid, I lived on the east side of Bangor, we were right in the middle of the so-called "Tree Streets" area, and even then, there was just something special about Maple Street. Its a very long street, with wide roads. It was always the first place that I would want to hit for some candy.

With Halloween just over a month away, you can really feel the beginning of fall here in Maine, especially those chilly nights, so it is never too early to start thinking about where you want to bring the kids this year.

People have varying opinions of where the best spot to bring the kids to, but Maple street has now become iconic on Halloween!

The Bangor area has no shortage of great spots to bring the kiddos to collect candy.

Helpful hint: If you were thinking about stopping by Stephen King's West Broadway home, you will come up empty.

In fact, the master of horror has come right out and said, "Don't come to my house on Halloween."

We've done trick-or-treat a few times and we had 600 or 800 - one time we had 1,400 people show up for candy and treats and it's fun, it's great to see everyone, but it wears everybody out and it plays hell with the law so we're not doing that anymore.

Not to worry, there are plenty of safe, and family-friendly places to head out to visit on Halloween night. Growing up, I was an East Side tree street kid, so the long, wide and gorgeous, Maple Street was my favorite, but there are many others to choose from in the greater Bangor area.

Here are the best of the best:

Bangor's Tree Streets

Little City-Bangor

Fairmount Park-Bangor

Bangor Gardens

Sherwood Forrest-Bangor

Westbrook Terrace-Hampden

Judson Heights-Bangor

If we missed any, be sure to let us know!

Wherever you head to trick or treat next month, traveling in groups to well lit, populated areas of town are always the safest bet for Halloween fun for everyone