Is ‘Joker’ Part Of the DCEU?

The following video contains SPOILERS for Joker, the DCEU, and for some reason the plot of the 1941 Busby Berkeley classic Babes on Broadway.

Todd Phillips’ Joker movie was billed a standalone and distinct interpretation of the classic Batman character. It was sold as a unique movie separate from the stuff going on in the rest of the DCEU, which already has a Joker played by Jared Leto. (He’s so damaged, you guys!) But what if Joker was set in the DCEU all along? What if the movie is secretly a prequel designed to establish Ben Affleck’s darker version of Bruce Wayne?

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey explores this interesting theory about Joker. It considers how Joker might fit into the rest of the DCEU, and it also tries to find a way to make it fit with Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad Joker as well. Take a look and see what you think:

