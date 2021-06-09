You Can Own Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones Fedora

Indiana Jones fans are riding high these days. There’s a brand new 4K box set of the first four films in the franchise to explore, and production has just begun on Indiana Jones 5, where set photos indicate that Harrison Ford still looks like good ol Indy in his fedora and khakis. (Now he’s really good old Indy cause he’s, like, actually old.)

If all this Indiana Jones in the news has you itchy to start a collection of Indy memorabilia, you’re in luck. PropStore.com is holding a live auction at the end of this month that features numerous impressive pieces from the Indiana Jones franchise. The crown jewel is the item above — Harrison Ford’s fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The hat was custom-made for Ford and includes the initials “IJ” written in gold on the inside:

Prop Store

If you want that hat you should know: The thing is almost as priceless as one of the antiquities Indy found in the Well of Souls. Prop Store expects the fedora to sell for anywhere from $150,000 to $250,000.

Other cool items up for auction include a production-used Raiders of the Lost Ark clapperboard (estimated price $10,000-$15,000), a prototype Sankara Stone from Temple of Doom ($1,500-$2,000) and Harrison Ford’s stunt revolver from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ($1,200-$1,600.) And that’s just a few of the items from Indiana Jones; there’s also stuff from Ghostbusters, The Lord of the Rings, 300, Aliens, Austin Powers, Back to the Future Part II — and Michael Keaton’s utility belt from Batman.

Prop Store’s live action runs Tuesday June 29 to Thursday July 1. You can find more information at their website. Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 29, 2022.