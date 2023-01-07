At What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Kids Alone In Maine?

At What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Kids Alone In Maine?

Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash

As a kid of the 80s and 90s, who grew up in a small town in Northern Maine, I was frequently left along at a very young age.  My town was really safe and I was a (fairly) responsible kid.  At the age of 7, I was home for short periods of time - less than half an hour, but by 9 I was frequently on my own for large portions of the day.  Keep in mind, this was way before the average kid had a cellphone that they could use in an emergency.

Times have really changed since the 1990s.  My oldest daughter is 11, but I would never dream of leaving her home alone.  Not that I don't trust her.  I would just never be able to forgive myself if something were to happen and I was not around to deal with the situation.

But, every kid, and every situation, is different.  I would never dream of judging someone who feels comfortable leaving their child home at a much younger age.

Legally, though, when can you leave a child home alone in Maine?

The answer?  There is no minimum age!

According to Imom, Maine does not have a minimum age at which a child can legally be left at home.  For the most part, leaving a kid at home without adult supervision is left up to the parents.  Of course, keep in mind that if there are concerns about whether or not a child is old enough to be alone, the Maine Department of Health And Human Services may step in the assess the situation.

Recently, News Center Maine did an in-depth story about this topic.

Please share your opinion of leaving kids at home with us.  What is an appropriate age to leave a child at home?  Send us a message on Facebook or through our app.

The Most Affordable Towns & Cities In Maine

Home Snacks has put out a list of the most affordable towns and cities in the State of Maine.
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From