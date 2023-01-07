At What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Kids Alone In Maine?

As a kid of the 80s and 90s, who grew up in a small town in Northern Maine, I was frequently left along at a very young age. My town was really safe and I was a (fairly) responsible kid. At the age of 7, I was home for short periods of time - less than half an hour, but by 9 I was frequently on my own for large portions of the day. Keep in mind, this was way before the average kid had a cellphone that they could use in an emergency.

Times have really changed since the 1990s. My oldest daughter is 11, but I would never dream of leaving her home alone. Not that I don't trust her. I would just never be able to forgive myself if something were to happen and I was not around to deal with the situation.

But, every kid, and every situation, is different. I would never dream of judging someone who feels comfortable leaving their child home at a much younger age.

Legally, though, when can you leave a child home alone in Maine?

The answer? There is no minimum age!

According to Imom, Maine does not have a minimum age at which a child can legally be left at home. For the most part, leaving a kid at home without adult supervision is left up to the parents. Of course, keep in mind that if there are concerns about whether or not a child is old enough to be alone, the Maine Department of Health And Human Services may step in the assess the situation.

Recently, News Center Maine did an in-depth story about this topic.

