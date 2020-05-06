Did Iggy Azalea have a secret pregnancy and give birth to Playboi Carti’s child?

Numerous reports have surfaced that Azalea gave birth to a son sometime back in April. Neither Azalea nor Carti have confirmed the reports.

Rumors emerged that the "Fancy" rapper was expecting back in December 2019. Furthering pregnancy speculation, she has not updated her Instagram account since late 2019.

Carti allegedly recently spent $400,000 to purchase a “family-friendly” 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that provides an area for a car seat, TMZ reported on Wednesday (May 6).

The couple reportedly met while on tour in 2018 and have been dating on and off since then. They moved in together last year in the Atlanta suburb of Buckhead. Last summer, fans speculated that the couple were engaged after the 29-year-old singer was seen wearing a $35,000 diamond ring on her ring finger.

The couple are rarely seen in public together and have kept their relationship out of the public eye, but in a rare interview with The FADER, Carti revealed how he knew that Azalea was the one.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he said.

See their new car, below.