If You Live in Maine There’s a Chance You’re Living Next to A Volcano

When I was in high school, I got a very rare opportunity to travel to Costa Rica. It was an environmentalist trip that consisted of flying through the rainforest, planting seeds, saving sea turtles and horseback riding up an active volcano. I don’t think our parents knew what they signed us up for because this was low-key dangerous.

Our science teacher, Mr. Stocker and his wife, Mrs. Stocker with their two children volunteered to take all of us. Luckily, we had an amazing group of kids. Costa Rica is one of the most remarkable places I’ve ever been to in my entire life.

We were able to help to conserve the rainforest and wildlife but on our last weekend, we traveled to an island that housed one of the only active volcanoes on earth.

I remember the first time I saw it, it was remarkable and otherworldly. I remember writing an email to my mom sitting in this Internet café from the village below looking out the window, watching it and thinking she is never going to believe this. We were even able to ride horseback up the side of this active volcano.

Volcanoes are majestic, dangerous, and there’s just something about lava that is so rad. My trip to Costa Rica was anything but boring. I learned recently that Maine is not that boring either. We also have volcanos. did you know that?

Volcanoes that sit under the ground and remnants of volcanos that erupted hundreds of millions of years ago.

According to Live Science,

Maine has super volcanos.

"Yes, and their eruptions could have been among the biggest ever on Earth, geoscientist Sheila Seaman reported.

There are at least four volcanoes spread out along 100 miles (160 km) of Maine's coast"

I could only find 3 volcanos! If you know of the fourth or more, let me know here! Or download the free 92 Moose App and App Chat me!

Below is a gallery list of the volcanos in Maine that I found and where they are located!

