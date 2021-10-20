Hundreds of Mainers Will Get $300 “Hazard Pay” Checks In November

For the last few months, we have been hearing that some Maine residents would be getting special "hazard pay" payments from the government.

You'll soon have that money in your hands.

According to WABI, the government will begin sending out those $300 checks on November 1st.

To be eligible, a person must make less than $75,000 per year. Or, if you are a joint filer, you and your significant other must make less than $150,000 per year.

The payments are intended to be a thank you to those who worked throughout the height of the pandemic, however it does not appear that a person needs to have worked during the pandemic in order to be eligible.

The payments are part of a an $8.5 billion budget agreement voted on back in June.