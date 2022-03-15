Hudson Porter Of Mapleton Finishes 3rd At New England Competition

Strong showing from Mapleton's Hudson Porter

The New England regional Elks Hoop Shoot foul shooting competition was held in Portland on Saturday March 12. Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954 was represented by a sharpshooter from Mapleton competing in the boys 10-11 division.

Hudson Porter of Mapleton at the New England Elks Hoop Shoot Competition

Porter has improved in each competition

Hudson Porter of Mapleton competed against the top free-throw shooters from across New England and he put in a strong performance. Porter had advanced to the regional competition by winning the local competition, and then the state competition in Bangor last month. Hudson is a multiple sport athlete and is the son of Matt and Billie Porter.

Saturday's Shooting performance

The marksman from Mapleton shot an impressive 20-25 in Portland on Saturday. Hudson's performance tied him for 2nd place with Landon Brown who was representing Vermont. Porter and Brown went into a tie-breaker which was won by Brown. Officially, Porter finished 3rd in the New England regional competition.

The winner!

Patrick Wingate from Rhode Island won the boys 10-11 competition that Porter competed in by shooting 21-25 during his round. Wingate will now represent New England at the national competition being held in Chicago on April 30. Hudson Porter's performance on Saturday should go a long way in the development of the future Presque Isle Wildcats, who has his eyes set on the varsity floor when his high school playing days come along.

Hudson is not the first County Kid to see success in the Elks

The Elks Hoop Shoot competition was started over 50 years ago with the idea of developing gritty kids. Participating in a competition such as this allows competitors to perfect their craft and compete in a friendly competition. Porter is the latest local athlete to excel at this competition, not that long ago Presque Isle’s Faith Sjoberg made regular appearances at the regional and national competitions. Congratulations, Hudson! Great job!

