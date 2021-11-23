How to Watch the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back in a big way!

After the spectacle was re-tooled in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual parade will look a lot more familiar to long-time viewers this year.

2021 marks the 95th anniversary of the beloved holiday celebration, and there's some exciting twists and turns to look out for as it begins its 2.5 mile trek through the streets of Manhattan.

One of the most exciting developments will be the debut of several new supersized balloons that float along the parade route. Most notably, keep your eyes peeled for a 41-foot tall Baby Yoda balloon (a.k.a. Grogu from The Mandalorian), according to Travel Awaits. There will also be a new Pokémon-themed balloon featuring Pikachu and Eevee riding on a sleigh.

Several new floats will drive along the route this year, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. One of the most unique additions is the Birds of a Feather Stream Together float by Peacock. People noted that this glitter-covered arrangement will broadcast a birds-eye livestream of the event for in-person attendees.

Speaking of attendees, last year's parade was virtual and crowd-less due to the pandemic. That's not the case in 2021. If you're in New York and want to grab a spot along the route, expect a crowd. According to NPR, the Thanksgiving Day Parade generally attracts between 2 to 3 million people.

That's a lot of people, but even more will be following along in front of their TV screens at home. According to People, the broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day Parade attracts more than 50 million viewers every year.

Speaking of numbers, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the result of 50,000+ hours of labor pulled together by 4,500 volunteers, according to People. It also calls for around 300 pounds of glitter, 240 gallons of paint, 200 pounds of confetti and one Santa Claus, who rides on the largest float in the parade.

If you want to be one of the 50 million viewers who tune in this year, here's what you need to know!

When Is the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade?

As the title suggests, the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place on Thanksgiving day. This year the holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 25.

How to Watch the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV:

The Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 9 AM to 12 PM in every time zone. Viewers can also tune in on Telemundo.

If a 9 AM start time is too early for you (it is a holiday after all, why not sleep in?), NBC will re-run the parade between 2 PM and 5 PM ET.

Can I Stream the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Absolutely! You can follow along on NBC's streaming platform Peacock. Other streaming platforms that will allow you to follow along include Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Sling TV, according to TV Guide.

Who's Hosting the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will tackle hosting duties on NBC, while Ana Jurka, Carlos Adyan and Freddy Lomelí will hold things down on Telemundo.

Who's Performing at the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Expect a star-studded batch of performers this year. That includes the like of Vespa, Darren Criss, Kelly Rowland, Foreigner, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Rob Thomas, Kristin Chenoweth and more. It wouldn't be a Thanksgiving Day Parade without marching bands, dance troupes and a few Broadway casts in tow, too!