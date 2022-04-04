Here Are All the New iPhone Emojis for 2022 + How to Get the iOS 15.4 Update

Every day, an estimated 1 billion people prove that a picture is worth a thousand words in their daily text correspondence, and year after year, iPhone users await Apple's latest emoji rollout. Now, the wait is over!

As part of the Apple iOS 15.4 update, 38 new emojis are now available at your fingertips.

From the K-pop finger heart to a shiny disco ball and hamsa, these new icons will undoubtedly enhance your conversations, making them more interesting and creative.

Check Out the New 2022 iPhone Emojis:

Here are all the new iPhone emojis currently available for 2022:

1. Melting face

2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

3. Face with eyes peeking from behind hands

4. Saluting half face

5. Dotted line face

6. Face with diagonal mouth

7. Face holding back tears

8. Rightward hand

9. Leftward hand

10. Palm down hand

11. Palm up hand

12. Finger heart

13. Index finger pointing at the viewer

14. Heart hands

15. Biting lip

16. Person with crown

17. Pregnant man

18. Pregnant person

19. Troll

20. Coral

21. Lotus

22. Empty nest

23. Nest with eggs

24. Beans

25. Liquid pouring out of a glass

26. Mason jar

27. Playground slide

28. Wheel

29. Ring buoy

30. Hamsa

31. Disco mirror ball

32. Low battery

33. Single crutch

34. X-ray

35. Bubbles

36. Identification card

37. Thick equal sign

38. Multiracial handshakes

Need help getting the new Apple iOS 15.4 update? Here's an easy step-by-step guide.

How to Get the Apple iOS 15.4 Update on Your iPhone:

STEP 1: Open your iPhone and click on the "Settings" tab to locate "General."

STEP 2: On the "General" page, select "Software Update."

STEP 3: On the "Software Update" page, click "Automatic Updates" and then select "Download and Install."

Pro Tip: To never miss another emoji rollout, you can allow your iPhone to automatically update by selecting both "Download iOS Updates" and "Install iOS Updates." They will appear green when activated.



