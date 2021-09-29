How About the Fog in Aroostook County this Morning?

While I was getting ready for the day this morning the skies near my home were full of sunshine, blue sky, and a few tiny white clouds. The air was crisp and I could see a few spots of light fog, but as I began my commute into town the fog became very thick, very quick. I felt like I was leaving one world and entering a different universe.

JC/TSM

This was how I saw the world this morning before I headed into Presque Isle. It has been an incredible fall morning in Aroostook County.

As I approached the final hill before the Mapleton and Presque Isle town line, I hit the wall of thick fog that took over areas of Aroostook County. This is just another example of how the conditions are constantly changing in our region. With each season comes a new set of challenges on our roads. During this time of year, we are navigating early morning fog and farm equipment.

Leaving Sunshine and entering fog near Maple Meadow in Mapleton, ME

The photos of the line of demarcation for the fog this morning was near Maple Meadow Farms in Mapleton. This photo is taken from the south end of the Griffin Ridge Road and seemed to be an appropriate sign. You choose the direction. If you want sunshine skies you take a right, and if you want to go on a mystery ride into the fog, you take a left turn.

Left or right? Fog or sunshine? JC/TSM

Get our free mobile app

JC/TSM

We enjoy the weather here even though it can be a bit dramatic at times. Be careful on the roads today as the farming traffic should be picking back up today and moving forward after the soaking rains over the weekend. The changing weather conditions as we transition into fall can create hazardous conditions with fog, frost, and leaves on the roads. You should also be aware that there will be more traffic associated with hunting in the area through the end of November.

Do You Remember These 8 Crazy Maine Weather Events?