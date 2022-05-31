Houlton’s Harvey Throws No-Hitter On Senior Day; Beat WA 4-0

Memorial Day baseball in the Shiretown

The Houlton Shires hosted the Washington Academy Raiders on Monday for a Memorial Day baseball matchup. This was the first of three games in the next three days for the Shires as they conclude the regular season.

Houlton in a good position to host a playoff game

Wednesday is the final day of the regular season, with play-in games scheduled to take place on Saturday June 4. Monday was senior day for the players of the baseball and softball teams for Houlton, playing in their final home games.

Harvey sets the tone early

Senior Garrett Harvey took the mound for the hometown Houlton Shires. Harvey struck out three batters in the first two innings before the Shires scored the first two runs of the game on Washington Academy errors.

Building a cushion

In the third inning Houlton scored when Collin Moody drove in Thaden Gentle on an RBI triple. Moody later scored on a sac fly hit by senior Silas Graham. Houlton held a 4-0 lead through the first three innings of play.

Senior day to remember

Garrett Harvey was the story of the day as he held the four-run lead for Houlton and pitched a complete game no-hitter. On senior day, Harvey struck out eleven batters, walking one, the only runner to reach base for the entire game. He faced 22 batters and used just 96 pitches for the victory. Houlton went on to win by a final score of 4-0.

On Deck:

Houlton's record is now 9-3, they are #4 in Class C North, and will play #5 Mattanawcook Academy Lynx on Tuesday. Houlton will finish the season on the road against the Calais Blue Devils on Wednesday.