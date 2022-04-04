Houlton’s Cam Graham Reaches Milestone In Husson Win Over UMPI

Pitcher from Aroostook County seeing success at College level

The college baseball season is approaching the midway point, and for some teams they are already in the second half of their schedule. Husson baseball hosted the University of Maine at Presque Isle (UMPI) Owls in a double-header on Saturday. In game one a pitcher from Aroostook County achieved a career milestone as he pitched Husson to a win over UMPI.

Husson Senior Pitcher Cam Graham from Littleton, ME. The Houlton High graduate recently reached 100 career strikeouts pitching for Husson - Via Husson Athletics Husson Senior Pitcher Cam Graham from Littleton, ME. The Houlton High graduate recently reached 100 career strikeouts pitching for Husson - Via Husson Athletics loading...

You might recognize the name

Cam Graham is a senior pitcher for the Husson Eagles, he is a native of Littleton, ME and graduated from Houlton high school. Graham is a left-handed pitcher whose steady presence and calm demeanor has served him well on the mound. Cam has been an impact player for the Eagles since his freshman year, after concluding a successful high school career at Houlton.

Congratulations Cam Graham

Graham got the start for Husson in Game 1 of Saturday's double-header against UMPI. He pitched 2 innings and struck out 4 batters. Cam Graham's second strikeout of the day was his 100th pitching career at Husson. The southpaw is just the 27

th

athlete to reach the pitching milestone in Husson baseball history. A feat that is a testament to Graham's ability to stay healthy and focused, while playing at a high level. His success at the college level comes as no surprise, as Graham showed his promise during his high school days at Houlton.

Sweeping the Owls

Husson would go on to sweep the double-header over UMPI with Cam Graham picking up the win (2-2) in game 1, an 18-3 victory. Game 2 was dominated by the Eagles as they rolled the Owls by a score of 20-0. Husson is now 7-10 on the season and UMPI is now 2-15. Husson and UMPI are scheduled to play another series this season, on April 23 & 24.

Keep it up, Cam!

Congratulations to Cam Graham on achieving the 100-strikeout milestone for Husson University.