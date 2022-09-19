Houlton Shuts-Out Lee Academy Plus Tuesday’s Busy Schedule

Monday Nigh Soccer in Primetime

The Houlton Shires hosted Lee Academy, defending class D State Champions, in high school boys' soccer on Monday night. Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy was looking to make it two wins in a row after they defeated George Stevens Academy on Saturday by a score of 2-0.

Cody Johnston of Houlton/GHCA scored off of a direct kick 5 minutes into the game. The remainder of the half saw both teams exchange scoring opportunities with Lee Academy coming up with a number of huge saves in net. Johnston's goal would prove to be the only one of the game and Houlton picked up a 1-0 victory over Lee.

Up next, and Tuesday's Schedule

Coach Kerry Skepple has the Houlton Shires off to a 3-3 start and will now prepare for a match with Orono on Thursday afternoon. Houlton will travel to play the Madawaska Owls on Saturday to a stretch of four games in seven days from Blue Hill to Madawaska. The Shires will be well traveled and have earned a rest on Sunday. Lee Academy is now 2-3 and will play Mattanawcook Academy on Saturday.

Busy Tuesday in The County

Tuesday will be a much busier day for varsity soccer teams in Aroostook County. Here is the schedule:

Katahdin at Washburn both girls and boys teams. Both games begin at 3:30

East Grand at Hodgdon 4:00

Wisdom/Van Buren at Southern Aroostook both girls and boys teams. Both games begin at 4:00

Fort Kent boys at Caribou 7:00

Fort Fairfield at Central Aroostook. Both girls and boys teams. Girls game at 5:00, boys game at 7:00