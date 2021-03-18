Houlton Regional Hospital Launches New Brand and Commitment

Houlton Regional Hospital (HRH), a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) serving Southern Aroostook County and the surrounding areas, recently launched a new corporate brand strategy that elevates the Hospital’s community identity and highlights the organization’s commitment to exceptional levels of care in a strongly compassionate manner.

Shawn Anderson, Houlton Regional Hospital’s CEO, states “the Hospital’s new branding is much more than just a new logo – it’s about a shift in culture where excellence becomes the norm, and the Hospital is rededicating itself to provide the utmost in exceptional care, delivered compassionately.” The new Hospital branding was designed in partnership with Farmstand Collective.

The new brand identity showcases the strength of the organization, its capabilities, its rich history, and its valued people. Anderson notes that “over this past year, like no other time in our history, the Medical Staff and Staff at Houlton Regional Hospital have been called upon to lead the charge against the COVID-19 Pandemic in the greater Houlton Community. Through these efforts, the HRH Team has shown strength, resiliency, and community leadership in the healthcare arena.”

“We were looking for a way to celebrate the efforts of so many here at Houlton Regional as we make our way ever-closer to the end of this pandemic. Unleashing our new branding strategy at this time seems like an all-too-fitting way to celebrate the dawn of some new days ahead for Houlton Regional Hospital.”

Lynette McLaughlin, Board Chairperson at Houlton Regional Hospital states that “the Hospital’s previous branding had been in place for over twenty years. It was time for something new and fresh to further signify the Hospital’s new commitment and direction.”

About Houlton Regional Hospital

Founded in 1972, Houlton Regional Hospital is a critical access hospital serving nearly 15,000 people in the Southern Aroostook region. The hospital is licensed for 25 Acute-Care beds and employs over 400 people, making it the region’s largest employer. Houlton Regional provides a full complement of Medical and Surgical services and is deeply committed to delivering exceptional care by compassionate people