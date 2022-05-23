Houlton Handles Caribou 11-1; Moody Impressive On The Mound

Senior Day at Caribou High

The regular season for high school baseball and softball has just over one more week left before postseason play begins. Many teams are looking for all the heal points then can collect and position themselves to host as many playoff games as possible.

Welcome back, Shires

In Class C North, the Houlton Shires began the day #5 with a record of 6-2. They traveled on Monday to take on the Caribou Vikings of Class B North. Houlton was unable to field a team in 2021 and is considered despite the year off.

Houlton uses 7-run inning to get ahead early

A seven-run second inning gave Houlton the start they were looking for on the road. The rally was highlighted by RBI doubles hit by Collin Moody, Silas Graham, and Garrett Harvey. Moody was the starting pitcher for Houlton as he worked comfortably with a seven-run lead.

Taking care of business

Nolan Hodgkin and Brock Thompson drove in one run apiece in the top of the third inning to run the Houlton lead to 9-0 over the Vikings. Moody pitched perfect baseball through the first three innings before walking the leadoff batter in the fourth inning. Matt Pelletier lined a run scoring RBI double for the Vikings, bringing in Brayden Brescia to bring the score to 10-1.

Moody puts in impressive pitching performance

In the top of the fifth inning Thompson drove home Silas Graham to give the Shires an 11-1 lead. Moody would close out the Vikings, pitching a complete game, allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit, and striking out 5 batters. Moody faced 17 batters and used just 55 pitches to lead Houlton to their seventh win of the season. The final score Houlton 11 Caribou 1

On Deck:

Houlton moves to 7-2 on the season and will play a double-header with Fort Kent on Tuesday. Caribou is now 3-11 on the season and play their rival, the Presque Isle Wildcats on Wednesday.

