Holiday TV Shows – Thursday December 8
We are officially into the Holiday Season! It's December 8th and Christmas is just 17 days away! Here are tonight's (Thursday, December 8th's) Holiday TV Shows!
ABC
- 8 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
- 9 p.m. - CMA Country Christmas
CW
- 8 p.m. - Silent Night: A Song for the World
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Merry Textmas - Sparks fly between an app developer and a graphic designer.
- 8 p.m. - Scentsational Christmas - Sparks fly between a beautiful perfumer and writer.
- 10 p.m. - Serving Up the Holidays - A top chef falls for a rival during the holidays.
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - Home Alone
- 8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2:Lost in New York
Food Network
- 6 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Tradition! Tradition!
- 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Twelve Days of Christmas
AMC
- 8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Paramount
- 8 p.m. - Bad Santa - Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf.
- 10 p.m. - Scrooged - TV-Network bigshot (Bill Murray) meets Christmas ghosts
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production
- 8 p.m. - My Favorite Christmas Tree - Kyla meets a Christmas Tree farm owner in a small town.
- 10 p.m.- Christmas at the Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - Crown for Christmas - Sparks fly between a European king and a governess.
- 8 p.m. - A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe - Sparks fly between a cookie CEO and the owner of a bakery
- 10 p.m. - A Royal Corgi Christmas - Sparks fly between a prince and a canine behavior expert.
FXM
- 7:45 p.m. - Almost Christmas - A widower and his bickering family gather for the holidays.
- 10 p.m. - Almost Christmas - A widower and his bickering family gather for the holidays.
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - A Christmas to Remember - A TV personality gets amnesia after a crash.
- 8 p.m. - A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love - A single father moves home and encounters his former boss.
- 10 p.m. - Hope at Christmas - Mac helps Sydney make her Christmas wishes come true
