Holiday TV Shows – Thursday December 8

We are officially into the Holiday Season! It's December 8th and Christmas is just 17 days away! Here are tonight's (Thursday, December 8th's) Holiday TV Shows!

ABC

8 p.m. - Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

9 p.m. - CMA Country Christmas

CW

8 p.m. - Silent Night: A Song for the World

Lifetime

6 p.m. - Merry Textmas - Sparks fly between an app developer and a graphic designer.

8 p.m. - Scentsational Christmas - Sparks fly between a beautiful perfumer and writer.

10 p.m. - Serving Up the Holidays - A top chef falls for a rival during the holidays.

Freeform

6 p.m. - Home Alone

8:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2:Lost in New York

Food Network

6 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Tradition! Tradition!

7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Twelve Days of Christmas

AMC

8 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

10:15 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Paramount

8 p.m. - Bad Santa - Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf.

10 p.m. - Scrooged - TV-Network bigshot (Bill Murray) meets Christmas ghosts

Great American Family

6 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production

8 p.m. - My Favorite Christmas Tree - Kyla meets a Christmas Tree farm owner in a small town.

10 p.m.- Christmas at the Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in

Hallmark

6 p.m. - Crown for Christmas - Sparks fly between a European king and a governess.

8 p.m. - A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe - Sparks fly between a cookie CEO and the owner of a bakery

10 p.m. - A Royal Corgi Christmas - Sparks fly between a prince and a canine behavior expert.

FXM

7:45 p.m. - Almost Christmas - A widower and his bickering family gather for the holidays.

10 p.m. - Almost Christmas - A widower and his bickering family gather for the holidays.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6 p.m. - A Christmas to Remember - A TV personality gets amnesia after a crash.

8 p.m. - A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love - A single father moves home and encounters his former boss.

10 p.m. - Hope at Christmas - Mac helps Sydney make her Christmas wishes come true