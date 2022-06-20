Hodgdon Hawks State Runners-Up; Presque Isle Baseball Recognized

Final pieces of hardware handed out

The spring sports season in Maine wrapped up over the weekend with the state championship games played in baseball and softball. Golden Gloves were handed out on Saturday as well as sportsmanship banners for the season.

Hodgdon vs. Searsport Class D State Championship

Playing in their first state championship game, the Hodgdon Hawks traveled on Saturday to Gorham to take on Searsport in the Class D game. Searsport came in as the defending state champion with a wealth of experience throughout their roster. The Hawks held strong but came up short in their efforts to claim the Class D title. Searsport took advantage of several drawn walks to build a 5-1 lead.

A comeback falls short

Hodgdon fought back to cut the lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning, but Searsport quickly responded and ran the score to 7-3. Searsport would go on to win the game by the final score of 7-3. Hodgdon finishes the season with a record of 16-3. The 2022 season was an amazing run by the girls from Hodgdon and they should be very proud of their success this year. The Hawks will be back in the running in 2023.

Presque Isle team recognized before State Championship games

Sportsmanship banners were handed out at the state championship games on Saturday. The Presque Isle baseball team won the award for Class B. It might not have been the season they were hoping for but the Wildcats positive attitude and effort were recognized by the Maine Principals Association. This is the second sportsmanship banner earned this year by the Wildcats. The Presque Isle boys’ basketball team won the sportsmanship award in March.

Summer time

Congratulations to all of the athletes and teams across Aroostook County on a successful spring sports season. Several baseball, softball, tennis, track and field teams and individuals contended for titles in their classes. Rest up, enjoy your summer, and see you in the fall.

