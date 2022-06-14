Hodgdon Beats Machias 2-0 To Claim School’s First Class D Title

Championship time

The Class D Northern Maine Championship was played on Tuesday evening in Brewer as the #3 Hodgdon Hawks took on the #8 Machias Bulldogs. Hodgdon advanced to the finals with wins over Woodland, Southern Aroostook, and Central Aroostook. Machias’ path to the finals went through PVHS, Wisdom, and Schenck.

Dow and Case dominate the game

A pitcher's duel made for an exciting and low scoring game on Tuesday. Marissa Dow was the starting pitcher for Hodgdon and Jaida Case toed the rubber for Machias. In the second inning with two outs and a runner at first base, Monique Polchies hit the first pitch she saw for a double to center field, scoring Aleyah Matheson. The Hawks took an early 1-0 lead.

Hawks manufacture another run

In the third inning with one out Meghan Peters dropped down a bunt and reached on a Machias error. The next two batters would reach base on a walk, to load the bases. Aleyah Matheson then hit a fly ball deep enough to score Peters on a tag up. The sacrifice fly gave Hodgdon a 2-0 lead.

Hodgdon's First Softball Championship

Marissa Dow was in control of the Bulldogs offense and did not get into too much trouble. Machias threatened to score in the fifth inning, but the Hawks turned an inning ending double play on a bunt attempt by the Bulldogs. Dow then shut down the Bulldogs and closed out the game she started. Hodgdon would go on to win the game by a final score of 2-0. Marissa Dow struck out four batters and scattered three hits over her seven innings of work.

Hodgdon Hawks Softball 2022 Class D NM Champions via MSAD 70 Facebook Page Hodgdon Hawks Softball 2022 Class D NM Champions via MSAD 70 Facebook Page loading...

Good luck, Hawks

Hodgdon will play Searsport on Saturday for the Class D State Championship. The game will be played at the University of Southern Maine field in Gorham, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.