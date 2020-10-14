One Disney fan may have cracked the code and discovered that two of our favorite not-so-spooky cult classics, Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, take place in the same universe.

TikTok user @lyssalyssalyssahh discovered something fans have missed over the last nineteen years since Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge originally premiered.

At the end of the 2001 sequel, main character Marnie's little sister, Sophie, runs around casting spells on the residents of Halloweentown to bring them back to color after they were cursed to a dreary existence in black and white. When one witch in the background regains her color, she's revealed to be wearing the same costume as Sarah Sanderson—the ditsy witch portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker in 1993's Hocus Pocus. The actress, who is blonde, even resembles SJP.

Watch the video, below.

Lyssa asked Kimberly J. Brown, who played Marnie in three of the original Halloweentown films, if this could be true, though the actress has not yet replied to the question at the time of this article's publication.

But there's yet another clue pointing to the possible connection between Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown.

Aside from being Disney films, both original casts of the films are still extremely close to one another and have reunions almost annually. The Halloweentown cast reunites every year for the Spirit of Halloween celebration while the cast of Hocus Pocus comes together for a charity run by Bette Midler, who portrayed Winifred Sanderson in the movie.