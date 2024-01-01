Hiker Walked Shoeless to get Help for Two People Lost in Maine Woods
The Maine Warden Service said two hikers were recovering Saturday afternoon after three people got lost and spent the night in the woods in Steep Falls near Mills Street.
Man Walked Shoeless to get Help
One of the individuals was able to get help on Sunday after walking shoeless to a local residence. The person’s name and age was not released.
Two People Stuck in Bog
Fifty-five-year-old Stacey Gain from Baldwin and 48-year-old Joseph Caroto from Limington were stuck in a bog after getting turned around in the woods, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
K9 Team Picked Up Scent
K9 Breezy picked up their scent and they were located around 3 pm Sunday afternoon.
Hikers had Hypothermia and were Carried out of the Woods
Both Gain and Caroto had severe hypothermia and could not walk. Wardens lit a fire to warm them up and gave them beverages and food. The man and woman were then carried to safety.
- MORE NEWS: Woman Arrested for OUI after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
- ALSO READ: Thirteen Dogs Died in Kennel Fire In Maine
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer