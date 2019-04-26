Looking for a fun, easy hike, with amazing views? We found one that you have to see for yourself.

The Old Pond Railway Trail in Hancock is a 3-mile hike that features some beautiful coastal views. The railroad bed was part of the Maine Shoreline Railway. At the East Entrance of the trail, old rails can still be seen. The railroad was abandoned in 1985.

How To Get There:

Eastern access to the trailhead is off Route 1 in Hancock.

Turn onto the Point road.

The trailhead is directly across from the Hancock Town Hall, 0.1 miles down the road.

Western trail head access is off Old Route One in Hancock.

From US Route 1, turn onto Old Route One.

Drive 0.4 miles to the trailhead on the right.

If you're eager for those scenic water views, use the eastern trailhead. From there it's a short hike to Eagle Scout Bridge and Old Pond. This section of trail is flat and easy to navigate. Just watch your step on the old railroad ties.

The western portion also features flat trail sections but does eventually leave the railroad bed. After that, the hike gets a little more challenging with exposed tree roots, stream crossings, and narrow footbridges over wet trail sections.

There is no fee to enjoy the trail system.

Keep this trail beautiful by carrying out any trash.

Obviously, this section of the railroad is out of service. Never trespass on active railroad tracks.

Old Pond Railway Trail

40 Trails Within 20 Minutes of Bangor Here's a bucket list of areas to visit for a workout, a walk with the dog or a weekend walk with the kids. Here are 40 easy to get to, convenient locations to get out in the Bangor Area.

Fall Meteor Showers That Will Light Up The Night Sky Over Maine Fall is an active season for meteor showers. It's also the last few meteor showers you can view without freezing to the bone. Maine is a great place to see some of the best meteor showers of the year. It's not very hard to find dark areas away from light pollution to get a clear view of the night sky. Here's some fall meteor showers that will light up the night sky in the coming months.