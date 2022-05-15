Hermon Travels To Sweep Caribou In Baseball Double-Header; Recap

Hermon Travels To Play Two With Caribou

The Hermon Hawks baseball team travelled to Caribou on Saturday, for a double-header against the Vikings. Hermon made the drive to The County with a record of 4-3 in Class B North. Caribou started the day 2-6, coming off of an 8-6 victory over Fort Kent.

Game 1

Hermon scored two runs in the top of the first inning in game one on Saturday. Two Caribou errors led to Gavin Coombs and Parker Foley crossing the plate. An RBI single by Daniel England highlighted a two run third inning for Hermon, to give the Hawks a 4-0 lead.

Close game through fifth frame

After scoring their first run of the game in the fifth inning on an error, Caribou cut the Hermon lead in half on a Jesse Taggett RBI single, scoring Blake Anderson. Hermon would quickly expand their 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, scoring five runs in the top half. Coombs, England, Christopher Gage, and Maddox Kinney all drove in runs during the Hawks rally. Brayden Brescia drove in Matt Pelletier in the Vikings sixth inning at-bat.Hermon would add one run in the top of the seventh to give the Hawks a 10-3 lead.

Closing time

Anthony Crisafulli was the winning pitcher, going six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, and striking out five batters. Bryce Dillon pitched four strong innings for Caribou allowing just four hits and two earned runs. Gavin Scripture pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh, and Hermon defeated Caribou 10-2.

Game 2

Hermon began the scoring in the top of the first inning when Christopher Gage scored on sacrifice ground out, to give the Hawks an early 1-0 lead. In the top of the third inning Hermon scored two runs on a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly to go ahead 3-0. Caribou's Brayden Brescia scored on an error in the bottom of the third, bringing the score to 3-1.

Hawks huge fourth inning

A six-run top of the fourth inning for Hermon gave the Hawks a 9-1 cushion to work with in game two. Coombs, Brady Theriault, and Daniel England all drove in runs during the Hermon six-run rally. Hermon would load the bases and score four runs in the top of the sixth inning to give them a 13-1 lead. Caribou failed to score in the bottom half, and Hermon won the game courtesy of the 10-run mercy rule.

On Deck:

Caribou is now 2-8 on the season and will play Fort Kent on Thursday. Hermon improves to 6-3 and will prepare for a game against John Bapst on Wednesday.

