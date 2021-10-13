Here’s What Maine Plans On Doing To Reduce The Deer Herd

With fall here and firearm deer hunting season to kick off on November 1st, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is expressing concern over the rising population of deer according to a report by the Bangor Daily News.

In the past DIF&W would increase their allocation of "any deer" permits. However despite increasing the number of those permits being issued, it still is not reducing the Maine deer herd to a healthy manageable level.

According to the report, DIF&W Wildlife Division Director Nathan Webb said:

“Over the past handful of years, we’ve kind of reached a plateau or a threshold where we’re just not able to achieve any significant increase in the harvest of antlerless deer despite issuing a lot of permits,”

One of the main adjustments the department is hoping will help is changing the "any deer" permit to an anterless permit, that way more does would be harvested, and a hunter could still hold out for the trophy buck that all hunters are hoping for.

There is also a proposal on the table that would curb the permits from being traded or transferred.

The department is looking for feedback before January which is when they are due to present final proposals to the Legislature.

