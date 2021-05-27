Heavy Traffic Expected On Maine Highways This Holiday Weekend

If you are planning on traveling during the long holiday weekend ahead, so are many others according to an article by the Bangor Daily News.

With many Covid-19 restrictions being lifted and vaccination rates continuing to climb AAA is expected almost pre-pandemic levels of traffic to be hitting the highways this holiday weekend.

If you are trying to avoid the crowds on the road, plan on avoiding the heaviest traffic which is expected northbound from Friday afternoon through Friday evening coming into Maine and a heavy traffic volume leaving the state on Monday especially around the Maine-New Hampshire border.

AAA expects over 1.7 million New Englanders to travel at least 50 miles away this holiday weekend.

You can also expect increased police patrols so be extra careful and safe and be on the look out for impaired drivers.

Have a great holiday!

