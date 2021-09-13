Have You Heard Of The Maine Oyster Trail?

If you are a fan of oysters you'll be happy to know that the Maine Aquaculture Association has put together the "Maine Oyster Trail"

The trail will take you all along the Maine coast. One of the many exciting features of the Maine Oyster Trail is it will introduce you to both oyster farmers, as well as great restaurants that feature the mighty mollusk.

Although the trail website has been around for a few years it really was just an education resource until it was revamped recently with the new twist of a trail added for people to explore, learn, and also enjoy oysters. There is also a cool feature at the site that allows you to obtain a "oyster passport" that will allow the site to do the tracking of the places you visit right online with a logging feature.

According to a story by the Bangor Daily News, the Maine oyster market hit hard times when the pandemic hit mostly due to the many restaurants that had to close in response to covid-19.

So far there are over 75 businesses that make up the oyster trail and those numbers are growing.

What a great way to get out and enjoy what Maine has to offer with fresh farm raised Maine oysters while also getting some travel in to so very sweet places that will sure to put a smile on your face.

See you on the trail!

