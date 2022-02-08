Have the Most Fun on Free Fishing Weekend in Maine

Free Fishing Weekend in Maine

It’s that time of year again when you can go ice fishing for free in Maine. Free Fishing Weekend is all set for Saturday, February 19 and Sunday, February 20.

You can fish without a license unless you have a suspended license or it was revoked. Make sure you follow all the laws and regulations.

Introducing Someone to Ice Fishing

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has some great suggestions on introducing someone to ice fishing. Wardens say to make it fun no matter what you do, even if it’s just half a day.

Go after the most active fish in warm waters. This includes perch, bass and pickerel.

Make the time on the ice a whole experience by bringing some hot food like chili and something hot to drink like hot chocolate.

Stay warm with the essential winter gear like hats and gloves, socks and extra layers.

Bring some cards or a fun game to pass the time. Build a snowman or ice skate to add fun to the day.

Keep kids engaged with activities and ice fishing duties like picking out where the next fishing hole will be.

Fishing Report

There are some convenient online resources too such as the fishing report and how to target certain species of fish.

It's also important to follow these simple rules and guidelines:

Leave no trace in the area where you fish.

Park in public places and designated areas without blocking paths or roads. At the same time, respect private property.

Plan ahead and be prepared for any changes in the weather.

Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return.

Also, respect your catch. Take care of it if you are catching and releasing it and make sure you preserve your fish if you are taking it home.

