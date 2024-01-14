Hannaford Truck Crashed into Pole & Rolled Down Embankment

A Hannaford tractor trailer crashed into a pole and landed in an embankment on Route 3 in Montville on Saturday.

Tractor Trailer Crashed and Another Truck Caught in Downed Wires

A Dead River truck was caught in the downed wires after the crash, said Liberty Fire & Rescue.

New Pole Replace Damaged Pole

A new pole was brought in to replace the broken utility pole. Officials said the Hannaford truck will be removed on Sunday.

Additional Information to be Released

No additional information was released on any injuries or the names and ages of the driver’s.

