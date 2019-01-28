Halsey will appear as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 9, the singer and NBC announced.

NBC announced the booking on Saturday night and Halsey confirmed the news, writing on Twitter: "ITS SATURDAY [EXPLICIT] NIGHT BABY,"

The 24-year-old performer added: "I am really to excited to sleep. life is absolutely wild. thank you guys for the support. it's all the fuel my fire needs to make this 3rd album perfect. I'm jumping in circles every day."

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote: "Too* excited for good grammar as well apparently."

Her appearance will be the first SNL show in February after a one-week hiatus this weekend.

Halsey first appeared on SNL in January 2018 during her hopeless fountain kingdom tour.

On Nov. 10, she performed alongside musical guest Lil' Wayne.

Other dual host-musical guests have been Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, Rolling Stone reported.

Halsey has never appeared as someone else on the screen, but was a musical presenter playing herself in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

Halsey, who was born Ashley Frangipane in Edison, N.J., released her debut studio album Badlands in August 2015

