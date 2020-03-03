Halsey Threatens a Press Blackout: ‘Nobody Can Take a Joke’

Halsey threatened a press blackout amid her Manic World Tour.

The "Graveyard" singer shared a somewhat cryptic Instagram post on Friday (February 28) where she shared her frustration with the media. "Putting it on record that I’m never doing another interview ever again because nobody can take a joke," she wrote. "Berlin tonight. :-) happy retrograde!"

The 25-year-old seemingly clarified what the post is in reference to on Tuesday (March 3) in an Instagram story. She shared a screenshot of a fan's tweet that seemed to reference her recent interview with The Guardian, where she opened up about her miscarriage.

"Man, no disrespect to Halsey in a rough time but if I see one more cis woman refer to pregnancy as what they were 'biologically put on this earth to do' I'm gonna really lose it the user wrote.

Halsey replied to the tweet in her story and wrote, "Just want to be clear, I was referencing to how society's expectations of me were so deeply internalized, that it made me suffer in this way," she clarified. "And I had to outgrow this belief to find self-acceptance. We are on the same side here."

See the post, below.