Halsey’s Powerful Semi-Nude Album Cover Aims to ‘Eradicate Social Stigma’ Surrounding Breastfeeding

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Halsey's gorgeous album cover, Lil Nas X's FCC complaints and more, below.

Halsey Reveals Stunning, Powerful Cover for Upcoming Album

Halsey revealed that the cover art for her new album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power (out Aug. 27), demonstrates that motherhood is a work of art. The singer hopes to help remove the stigma behind breastfeeding and postpartum body image, sharing on Instagram, "This album is a concept album about the joys and horror of pregnancy and childbirth."

54 Percent of Americans Have Tried Phony Anti-Aging Treatments

A new study has revealed that two out of every five Americans are willing to try any anti-aging technique to look younger. After asking 2,000 people to check off anti-aging techniques they would try, it was revealed that 34 percent of individuals were willing to try completely fictional remedies. (via StudyFinds)

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Didn't Know Anything About Her When They Started Dating

Simone Biles may be a 25-time Olympic medal winner, but on an episode of Simone vs. Herself on Facebook Watch, the athlete's boyfriend revealed that he had no idea that she was a famous Olympian when they started dating. "Her work ethic was really the first thing that kind of caught my eye," Jonathan Owens admitted. (via Just Jared)

Bill Cosby Wants Comedy Tour, Docuseries

Bill Cosby is wasting no time getting back into Hollywood as he is now working on a docuseries about himself. His representative, Andrew Wyatt, explained that the accused rapist is ready to begin telling jokes on tour again and that his team has been in contact with several promoters and comedy clubs to work out the plan. The docuseries will take place in five parts, which will cover his life, his career, his trial and time in prison. (via TMZ)

Woman Doesn't Turn Away Builders Who Turned Up at the Wrong House

In a viral TikTok, a homeowner showed a group of builders showing up to her house to renovate her back garden—even though she did not request to have work done! Thankfully, she still intends on paying them once they are done. (via The Mirror)

Lil Nas X Only Draws Three FCC Complaints After BET Awards Kiss

Though Lil Nas X's BET awards kiss caused quite a stir a few weeks ago, it turns out the rapper only received three official complaints through the Federal Communications Commission. (via TMZ)

Donald Trump Suing Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Donald Trump has filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, claiming that the tech companies censored him. He claims they "indefinitely banned the sitting President of the United States for exercising his constitutional right of free speech." (via TMZ)

Sharon Stone Is Hanging Out With 25-Year-Old Rapper RMR

Sharon Stone has sparked dating rumors after being spotted with rapper RMR. The two have been seen going on dates all over L.A., including going dancing at The Highlight Room. A source shared that "they're enjoying each other's company right now and hanging out. They're having a great time together." (via Page Six)

Want to Be Joe Biden's Neighbor? It'll Cost You $2.4 Million

A home located next to President Joe Biden's house was listed on Monday for $2.39 million. The house is over 25 percent bigger than Biden's Delaware home, as it has two additional bedrooms and an extra bathroom. (via New York Post)