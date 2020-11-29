Halsey Claims Scoring Grammy Nominations Are About ‘Knowing the Right People’

Halsey's got a bone to pick with the Grammy Awards.

On Saturday (November 28), the "Graveyard" singer wrote an Instagram Story concerning this year's nominees. Her album, Manic, was submitted for recognition and surprisingly did not receive a single nomination.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she began.

“The Grammys are an elusive process,” Halsey admitted. "It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’"

According to the Grammys' website, entries are submitted and then put into categories through a screening committee. Depending on the category, there could be a few rounds of voting to obtain the final nominees. Nominations review committees and craft committees can also be used to determine the nominees of specific categories.

“And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising," Halsey continued. "Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest."

“@theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too," she added, referencing The Weeknd's lack of nominations despite releasing a well-received record. "Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency and reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway."

See the post, below.