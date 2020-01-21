Halsey Wishes Evan Peters Happy Birthday in Rare PDA-Filled Photos

Halsey wished her boyfriend, Evan Peters, a happy birthday with two PDA-filled photos.

On Monday (January 20), the "You Should Be Sad" singer posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to celebrate the American Horror Story star, who turned 33 years old. She shared the heartfelt message alongside a rare black-and-white image of her and Peters kissing and cozying up to one another in a photo booth.

"happy birthday darling," Halsey wrote. "I can’t imagine a world without you in it."

The birthday tribute comes a few days after the pop star explained why she doesn't talk about her relationship with the actor. She told The Sun that unlike her past romances, she wants to keep this one all to herself.

"A friend of mine – another female artist who has been criticized for dating a lot of people – said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f---ing life and ignore what people say about you.' And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships," Halsey explained.

"I will say that it’s good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere," she added. "Now it’s my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work."

Thus far, the only time she's ever addressed her new relationship was when she accidentally confirmed Peters was her boyfriend during an interview on Ellen in November 2019. Since then, the couple has kept a relatively low profile minus those pregnancy rumors and reports that they've already moved in together.