Halsey Gives Fans a Peek at Baby Ender’s Nursery: PHOTOS

Halsey's baby Ender's nursery is cooler than our apartment!

On Saturday (Aug. 7), the "Without Me" singer shared photos of their first child's decorated room via Instagram.

The first photo shows “Ender” spelled out in cursive with different patterns alongside a neon rainbow light. A feather, plate and other creative art pieces also hang on the wall.

The second photo shows baby Ender snuggled up in an alphabet blanket while wearing a tie-dye onesie, while another snapshot shows a recliner with a yellow mushroom footstool on top of a daisy floor rug. A pride flag can be spotted in a plant.

In another photo, Ender's father Alev Aydin, also wearing tie-dye, cuddles the baby.

Along with photos of the nursery, Halsey also shared a photo of their belly and its stretch marks.

See all of the photos, below.

Halsey and their boyfriend Aydin welcomed their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14. Aydin is a writer, producer and actor from Turkey. The couple were first spotted together back in January 2019 at a Lakers basketball game.

Halsey, who announced their pregnancy this past January in a social media post, wanted to have a family for quite some time.

"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world," the artist told Rolling Stone back in 2016.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article accidentally referred to Halsey's baby's name as "Endor," not "Ender." We apologize for the error.