Halloween Weekend Parties In Bangor For The 21+ Crowd

Looking for some adult fun in the Bangor area on Halloween weekend? There is a lot going on!

Halloween weekend, should be hopping in Bangtown. Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, so Saturday night the party is on at your favorite nightlife establishments.

Here is a list of some of the spooky shenanigans happening Saturday, October 28th:

Penobscot Pour House

This Saturday night the party in on. Show off your costume and be sure to get their early to avoid the line!

Enjoy live music with Triple Threat, from 9pm-1am. $5 admission, 21+, valid ID is required

Blue Sky

Barnaby's Night at Blue Sky

Let's go back to the Barn Yard! For one night at Blue Sky, they are bringing back all the Barnaby's Shenanigans. The dance floor will be open and DJ Bill Lyons will be playing all your favorites from all those crazy Barnaby's nights, from 9pm-1am.

There will be a Costume Contest &Giveaways

$5 Cover at the Door. 21+ Valid ID Required.

Carolina’s

Rock out to live music from Listen Buster, from 6pm-pm, during the Lina's Blackout Party, then dance the night away with DJ EJ. from 9:30pm-1am

Enter the costume contest with prizes for scariest, funniest, and overall costumes! And lots of bar swag giveaways for all!

High Tide

Live music from Rodeo this Saturday night, from 7pm-10pm

So enjoy the fun this weekend, but if you plan on hosting, or attending a private Halloween party, these killer cocktails will make the night extra fun!