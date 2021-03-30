Hailey and Justin Bieber Just Got Matching Tattoos

Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated the success of the pop star's new single "Peaches" by getting tiny peach tattoos.

On Sunday (March 28), the “Hold On” singer debuted the new ink on his neck, courtesy of Los Angeles based tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

"Don't you have enough yet?" his mother, Pattie Mallette, commented with a sad face emoji on a behind-the-scene’s Instagram post that shows him getting the small peach tattoo.

A day later, his wife showed off her new ink: a dainty peach located on her inner arm, identical to his design, done by the same artist.

@haileybieber on Instagram

Though the couple have already inked their dedication to each other — Hailey dons a “J” on her ring finger — this is the first matching design they have received together.

Bieber’s current single “Peaches,” featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. His new album, Justice, simultaneously debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Justin makes chart history as the first-ever male artist to debut at No. 1 on both the single and album charts, and the youngest artist to ever have eight No. 1 albums.

To hype up the track, Hailey, who is a BareMinerals beauty ambassador, created a social media challenge called #PeachesMakeupChallenge on Instagram and TikTok. The model posted a video with her makeup artist Adam Burrell giving her a peachy-colored makeup look while Bieber's song plays in the background.

"My best friend and favorite human made an album that is incredibly special," Hailey gushed on Instagram at the time of the album's release. "Being along for the ride and watching the journey, the work and dedication that went into this project has inspired me deeply. @justinbieber you are so dedicated, hard working, talented, and cool. I love you more everyday and I’m proud in a way words can’t describe."