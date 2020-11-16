Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring Is a Sparkling Stunner: See for Yourself!

Blake Shelton knows how to pick out a ring.

Gwen Stefani accidentally flashed her new engagement ring on her Instagram Story while supporting her new fiancé at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15)—and it is stunning.

"So basically I have to stay in the car because of COVID but I'm here to support Blake in case he wins," she said in the video while adjusting her mask, giving fans an unexpected glimpse at the gigantic diamond on her ring finger.

Instagram

Diamond experts told Page Six Style that Stefani’s ring appears to feature a 6- to 10-carat center stone, putting its value at over half a million dollars. According to Us Weekly, Shelton had the ring custom designed.

The 44-year-old country star ended up winning the award for Country Artist of 2020 and even gave the No Doubt singer a special shout-out in his acceptance speech.

“Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani,” he beamed. “That’s S-t-e-f-a-n-i, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is.”

The couple met while working as judges on The Voice in 2015 and have been dating ever since. They announced their engagement in October.

Shelton wrote, "@gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

"@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx,” Stefani captioned her post.