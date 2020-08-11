Oops! They're not married yet, Dua!

On Monday (August 10), Dua Lipa served as the virtual guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live and got to chat with superstar Gwen Stefani, during which the "Hallucinate" singer accidentally mixed up Stefani and Shelton's relationship status.

"So, I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," Lipa started one question. "Who else was with you? How was that?"

“Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it,” Gwen sweetly corrected her.

Watch the funny moment below, including Lipa's embarrassed cringe.

The Voice judges, who have been together since 2015, were out on his tour when the pandemic started and decided to quarantine on his ranch.

“We had, like, 15 people, it was really actually a lot of fun at first. All the sudden work is over and you just get to indulge on being on this ranch,” Stefani explained. “Every day was a new thing. Like, ‘A baby armadillo today!’ Or ‘We got baby wild hogs!’ Everything turned into, like, learning how to cook sourdough bread like everybody else in the world. We just had a lot of fun.”

Stefani is set to appear on the remix of Lipa’s hit song “Physical,” with a video set to release on August 28, off Lipa's upcoming remix album, Club Future Nostalgia.