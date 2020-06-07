Gunshots Fired in Road Rage Incident, Presque Isle, Maine

Presque Isle Police said they received a call from the Caribou Police Department Thursday, June 4 around 5:45 p.m. reporting that a Caribou resident said someone had shot what was believed to be fireworks at his vehicle while traveling north on Route 1 in Presque Isle.

Upon further investigation by the Caribou PD, it was determined that what the victim believed to be fireworks was gunshots. A bullet hole was found in the rear license plate of the vehicle. A second caller, a resident on Route 1 in Presque Isle, said they heard seven rapid gunshots at about the same time.

Sgt. Lucas Hafford and Detective Kris Beck form PIPD interviewed the victim at the Caribou Police Department and processed the vehicle for evidence. A bullet was found lodged in the backseat. Police said the interview showed a road rage incident and not at a targeted individual.

Officials said the incident started north of the Aroostook River Bridge as both vehicles traveled from Presque Isle towards Caribou on Route 1. Just before the Presque Isle/Caribou town line, the offending vehicle turned around. At least two subjects were in the vehicle that fired the gunshots, said police.

Presque Isle PD officers have spoken to other residents in the area where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The Presque Isle Police Department is asking for information from anyone who may live on Route 1, or was driving in that area at the approximate time. Contact the police department at (207) 764-4476.